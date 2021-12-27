Soggy Tuesday ahead, grab an umbrella

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Widespread rain returns tomorrow with the chance for a few storms. Stay dry.
A cold front pushed through today shifting winds out of the northwest and dropping temperatures. Overnight temperatures will be much cooler than last night, dipping into the 40s.
Showers will slowly push in late tonight and ramp up by morning. Tuesday looks like a damp day. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible throughout the entire day. No severe weather is expected. Just grab the rain gear as you head out the door. High temperatures will stay above normal, climbing into the upper 50s.
The rain will stick around into Wednesday. We have more active on the way. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have the latest tonight on News 3.