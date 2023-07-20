Soggy trend continuing into the afternoon -- tracking a pleasant weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- A few showers are continuing to stay with us into the late afternoon hour. Rain chances will continue to lessen into the evening and overnight hours.
A stationary front has been stalling across the region which has been the reason we've been continuing to see rain. A cold front is beginning to approach which should push away this current soggy pattern.
The rain has once again significantly cooled us down but once the showers move more to the East, temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s. Sunshine should be making an appearance for some just in time for the sunset.
We'll begin Friday with a bit of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. By lunchtime, we'll rise about ten more degrees and more clouds will begin to build in.
The cold front will begin to progress through the region tomorrow, bringing our next chance of rain over our southern counties in the evening. As of right now, it's just an isolated chance.
This weekend is likely to be the best so far for the month of July. The cold front will knock the humidity down making it feel much more pleasant outside. Temperatures on both days will stay in the mid 80s. There is another slight chance for some isolated storms late in the evening.