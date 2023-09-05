 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soggy start to the day, humid afternoon -- cool down by late week

  • 0
estimated rainfall

WSIL (Carterville) -- Despite forecasting isolated and stray showers overnight, it instead turned into a good, soaking rain. Some areas like the bootheel, have picked up a few inches of rain. 

today

Temperatures this morning are very mild in the low 70s. By this afternoon highs and heat indices will be very similar to yesterday. Temperatures climbing into the mid 80s but feeling more like the mid 90s thanks to the extra humidity. 

We're seeing a bit of a lull in showers at the moment, but they'll pick right back up right before lunchtime and stick around through the evening. 

rain chances

The good news is the chance of severe weather is becoming slimmer. While a warning is possible, it's unlikely. Tomorrow is still trending to produce storms. 

SPC

Make sure to stay weather aware tonight and into tomorrow morning. Before the passage of a cold front, a few strong to severe storms may be possible. Biggest threats continue to be damaging winds and hail. 

dew points

Behind the front we have 'fall-like' weather expected. Highs stay in the 80s but humidity drops making conditions feel much nicer. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you