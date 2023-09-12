Soggy start to the day -- beautiful rest of the week

WSIL (Carterville) -- A cold front swept the region last night, now bringing moisture and rain into the region. Good news is we aren't tracking anything severe. No thunder or lightning is expected either.
A light, soaking rain will continue throughout the morning lasting until lunchtime. Make sure you grab an umbrella or jacket as you head out the door!
Despite it being a warmer start to the day, this afternoon and evening will roughly 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. A high pressure will make it's way in behind the cold front, funneling in the cooler air today and for the rest of the week.
Highs the rest of the week only hitting the mid 70s, staying roughly 7 degrees below average. We also stay dry which is great timing for all the local events.