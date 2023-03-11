Soggy evening ahead, dry but cloudy tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- Light rain has made it's return this afternoon ahead of an impending trough. A complete washout isn't expected until overnight once showers become heavier and more widespread.
Some thunder is also possible but most of the severe weather will stay off to our south. Rainfall amounts will range between a quarter and half an inch.
Temperatures this evening stay fairly cool only climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Overnight, mild conditions remain with lows falling into the low 40s. If you're headed out the door early in the morning you'll want a raincoat. After 8 AM though, just a jacket should be fine.
Tomorrow won't be the nicest Sunday we've seen this month. Cloudy, breezy and chilly conditions are expected so make sure to add on that extra layer. Highs will stay under 50 degrees for many of us. The good news is we will be staying dry if you have any outdoor plans.
On the literal bright side, tomorrow is our first 7 PM sunset of the year! It's always a good reminder to double check your smoke alarms and change out the batteries.
The cool temperatures will be sticking around at least for the next week or so. Stay weather aware Monday and Tuesday morning because there is the possibility of a freeze thanks to temperatures in the mid 20s.