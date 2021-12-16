You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY
NIGHT...

Widespread showers, along with isolated to scattered
thunderstorms, are expected to lift back northward across the
region Friday and Friday evening as a warm front moves northward
out of of Tennessee and into the Ohio River Valley. The activity
is expected to increase in intensity Friday night, especially
along and north of the Ohio River. Very heavy downpours and
lightning will be the primary thunderstorm hazards.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected at many locations by
Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out if
multiple thunderstorms manage to repeat over the same locations.
It is important to note that if any flooding does develop across
tornado ravaged areas of western Kentucky, it could be exacerbated
by debris clogging or partially clogging area drainage systems.

Soggy end to the week, grab an umbrella

  • Updated
  • 0
WebWX

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Rain will slowly push south before moving back in by Friday.

The front that brought all of the rain this morning will continue to sag south this evening. That will give many of our northern counties a small break from the rain. However, some light rain chances will continue through our southern regions.

The front will make a push back to the north by tomorrow morning ramping up the rain chances. Widespread rain and some thunder will stick around through the day Friday with high temperatures in upper 40s. 

Rain will linger overnight Friday and into Saturday. Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know when we will start to dry out, tonight on News 3. 

Recommended for you