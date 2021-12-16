Soggy end to the week, grab an umbrella

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Rain will slowly push south before moving back in by Friday.
The front that brought all of the rain this morning will continue to sag south this evening. That will give many of our northern counties a small break from the rain. However, some light rain chances will continue through our southern regions.
The front will make a push back to the north by tomorrow morning ramping up the rain chances. Widespread rain and some thunder will stick around through the day Friday with high temperatures in upper 40s.
Rain will linger overnight Friday and into Saturday. Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know when we will start to dry out, tonight on News 3.