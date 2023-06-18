Soggy and stormy Father's Day -- chance for rain continuing tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- An active radar isn't something we've seen a lot of lately. A low pressure to our west is continuing to push towards us, bringing rain and a few thunderstorms. So far not tracking anything severe.
Temperatures are a bit cooler this evening only in the 70s and 80s.
Rain turns more widespread as we go into the later evening and overnight hours once the system marches closer. If the environment could tap into a bit of lift, we could see some severe weather over our southern counties.
The Storm Prediction Center upgraded parts of the Bootheel, Western Kentucky and Western Tennessee to a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for active weather. Almost the entire rest of the region is blanketed in a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk.
Tomorrow also stays on the wet and cooler side. Rain and thunderstorms stay with us off and on all day. Good news is no severe weather is anticipated. Any Juneteenth activities or parades may need to be moved.
Enjoy the cooler temperatures now because the heat is cranking back up just in time for the start of summer!