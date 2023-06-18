 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soggy and stormy Father's Day -- chance for rain continuing tomorrow

  • 0
radar

WSIL (Carterville) -- An active radar isn't something we've seen a lot of lately. A low pressure to our west is continuing to push towards us, bringing rain and a few thunderstorms. So far not tracking anything severe. 

Temperatures are a bit cooler this evening only in the 70s and 80s.

low pressure

Rain turns more widespread as we go into the later evening and overnight hours once the system marches closer. If the environment could tap into a bit of lift, we could see some severe weather over our southern counties. 

SPC

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded parts of the Bootheel, Western Kentucky and Western Tennessee to a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for active weather. Almost the entire rest of the region is blanketed in a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk. 

tomorrow

Tomorrow also stays on the wet and cooler side. Rain and thunderstorms stay with us off and on all day. Good news is no severe weather is anticipated. Any Juneteenth activities or parades may need to be moved. 

warm up

Enjoy the cooler temperatures now because the heat is cranking back up just in time for the start of summer! 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

Recommended for you