Social media post helped find Carbondale man's stolen items

(WSIL) -- A Carbondale man is thankful for the help of social media and community members.
Someone broke into his storage unit and stole many of his family's belongings.
That's when people stepped in to get the word out.
"I've been kinda anti internet, anti Facebook."
But when David Taylor needed help recovering stolen items, a local Facebook group came to the rescue.
"I thought that was pretty cool. Right away we started getting responses."
Turner has rented the same storage unit to hold many of his collectibles for the past 10 years
But last month, Taylor says he was violated when someone broke in stealing Boxes of toys, action figures and personal family items
"I got the door open and an entire wall of stuff and stuff in the middle was gone. and everything else was tossed around." said Taylor.
After Taylor called the police, they noticed an unoccupied unit next to his. After opening it, they discovered empty boxes and other items belonging to Taylor.
"The only thing we could figure, they probably poked a hole or pulled these screws out of here. They loosened them and pulled them down and climbed over." said Taylor.
After the incident, Taylor's wife reached out on a local Facebook group looking for help to find the missing items.
"I don't go on there much but the WTF community of Carbondale really helped."
Taylor then reached out to an area pawn shop informing them of his stolen items including a number of hotwheel collectibles.
When he started looking around -- he made a discovery
"I looked in the hotwheels and every single one of them was a Batmobile and I was like, these are mine.
Taylor hopes to recover all his stolen items but knows that might not be possible.
"I still don't know what else is missing."
Taylor says he plans to move his other items out of the storage unit to what he hopes is a more secure location.
"This could be a fluke but I don't feel secure here so I'm taking my stuff and moving it elsewhere.
Police are still investigating. If you have any information, call Carbondale Police.