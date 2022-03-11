Snow today and frigid temperatures tomorrow-- tracking a warm up

WSIL (Carterville) -- Snow has begun falling across much of our region with our central most counties seeing a heavier snowfall right now. Visibility has decreased drastically in areas like Carbondale so take caution driving today and be sure to have your lights on.
Temperatures are beginning to drop as snow makes it's way across the area. Right now we're seeing temperatures around 30 degrees with a real feel roughly ten degrees lower.
Not much has changed for the forecast as this is still anticipated to be a light snow event with most areas not seeing much more than an inch. The system is moving in from the northwest so the western counties will be seeing snow before the eastern.
Heaviest snowfall amounts are still in the far southeast in cities like Murray and Union City seeing possibly more than an inch or 2.
Going into tonight, temperatures will continue to drop until we hit the teens in the early morning hours. Wind chills will be in the single digits making tomorrow extremely cold. Highs are only expected to reach the lower 30s.
A warm up is on the way next week with the possibility of having above average temperatures for multiple days.
REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning at 3 a.m.