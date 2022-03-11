 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
generally along and west of a line from Dexter Missouri to
Cairo, Harrisburg, and Mount Carmel Illinois.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges. Visibilities may drop sharply due to the snow, so use
caution, if you must drive this afternoon and evening. Road
conditions may remain hazardous during the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will through 8 pm
CST. With cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots
will be possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will
fall into the single digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Snow today and frigid temperatures tomorrow-- tracking a warm up

Day Planner

WSIL (Carterville) -- Snow has begun falling across much of our region with our central most counties seeing a heavier snowfall right now. Visibility has decreased drastically in areas like Carbondale so take caution driving today and be sure to have your lights on. 

Temperatures are beginning to drop as snow makes it's way across the area. Right now we're seeing temperatures around 30 degrees with a real feel roughly ten degrees lower. 

Radar

Not much has changed for the forecast as this is still anticipated to be a light snow event with most areas not seeing much more than an inch. The system is moving in from the northwest so the western counties will be seeing snow before the eastern. 

Snowfall Totals

Heaviest snowfall amounts are still in the far southeast in cities like Murray and Union City seeing possibly more than an inch or 2. 

Snow Headlines

Going into tonight, temperatures will continue to drop until we hit the teens in the early morning hours. Wind chills will be in the single digits making tomorrow extremely cold. Highs are only expected to reach the lower 30s. 

A warm up is on the way next week with the possibility of having above average temperatures for multiple days. 

REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning at 3 a.m.

Tags

