Snow today and frigid temperatures tomorrow-- tracking a warm up

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, generally along and west of a line from Dexter Missouri to Cairo, Harrisburg, and Mount Carmel Illinois. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges. Visibilities may drop sharply due to the snow, so use caution, if you must drive this afternoon and evening. Road conditions may remain hazardous during the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will through 8 pm CST. With cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the single digits above zero overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&