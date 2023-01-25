 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Another inch of heavy wet snow
through early morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Amounts may vary sharply over a short distance.

* WHERE...In southern Illinois, northwest of a Cairo to
Harrisburg to Mt. Carmel line, and in southeast Missouri,
northwest of a Bernie to Blodgett line.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be rather strong and gusty.
The combination of gusty winds and heavy wet snow could stress
power lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Snow pictures across the region

