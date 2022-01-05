Snow is here! Where to check road conditions across the region

Weather Alert

...VERY HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ACROSS THE AREA THIS MORNING... New Madrid Emergency Management reports 25 semi tractor trailers are off the road on Interstate 55, mainly due to driving too fast. Also, several accidents have been reported across Graves County Kentucky. We have had a report of an injury accident. Even though the roads may not look that slick with a minor accumulation, they are. Conditions will only deteriorate through the morning, before the snow lets up from midday through the afternoon hours. Please use extreme caution driving and slow down! Most of the area remains in a Winter Weather Advisory, with a Winter Storm Warning for portions of west Kentucky.