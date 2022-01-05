 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Highest amounts are expected across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

...VERY HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ACROSS THE AREA THIS
MORNING...

New Madrid Emergency Management reports 25 semi tractor trailers
are off the road on Interstate 55, mainly due to driving too fast.
Also, several accidents have been reported across Graves County
Kentucky. We have had a report of an injury accident.

Even though the roads may not look that slick with a minor
accumulation, they are. Conditions will only deteriorate through
the morning, before the snow lets up from midday through the
afternoon hours.

Please use extreme caution driving and slow down! Most of the area
remains in a Winter Weather Advisory, with a Winter Storm Warning
for portions of west Kentucky.

Snow is here! Where to check road conditions across the region

SnowPlow
By Mark Kiesling

(WSIL) -- The region is seeing its first snow of the season. We may not see a major amount, but even an inch or two can cause some headaches on roadways.

IDOT has launched a new version of their Getting Around Illinois map, which they hope will be more reliable this winter. 

Instead of continuing to display conditions by county, the revamped map will show how weather events are impacting roads under the jurisdictions of the more than 120 snow-and-ice team sections that work out of IDOT facilities throughout the state. 

Additionally, conditions on  interstates and U.S. routes, which carry the most traffic in Illinois, will be given priority reporting status and appear more boldly on the map.

Click here to view the map. 

If you are in Kentucky, the Transportation Cabinet will be updating their website and maps with the latest travel information and weather alerts. 

Click here to view the travel map. 

Over in Missouri, Missouri DOT's website is continually updating with roads that are covered, partly covered and mostly clear. 

They also give an explanation on which roads are top priority for clearing and snow removal.

For more information and their current conditions, click here. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

