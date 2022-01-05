 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches.
Locally 3 inches possible parts of west Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Snow is coming! Where to check road conditions across the region

  • Updated
  • 0
SnowPlow
By Mark Kiesling

(WSIL) -- The region is gearing up for the first snow of the season. We may not see a major amount, but even an inch or two can cause some headaches on roadways.

IDOT has launched a new version of their Getting Around Illinois map, which they hope will be more reliable this winter. 

Instead of continuing to display conditions by county, the revamped map will show how weather events are impacting roads under the jurisdictions of the more than 120 snow-and-ice team sections that work out of IDOT facilities throughout the state. 

Additionally, conditions on  interstates and U.S. routes, which carry the most traffic in Illinois, will be given priority reporting status and appear more boldly on the map.

Click here to view the map. 

If you are in Kentucky, the Transportation Cabinet will be updating their website and maps with the latest travel information and weather alerts. 

Click here to view the travel map. 

Over in Missouri, Missouri DOT's website is continually updating with roads that are covered, partly covered and mostly clear. 

They also give an explanation on which roads are top priority for clearing and snow removal.

For more information and their current conditions, click here. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you