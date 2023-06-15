Smithsonian traveling exhibit to stop in Gallatin County, Il

GALLATIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois Humanities announced the Spark! Places of Innovation Illinois Tour, which launches Saturday, June 17.
It's a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street Program. It's part of a tour to bring Smithsonian exhibits to rural areas in Illinois, including southern Illinois.
The exhibit will be in Equality in Gallatin County, Illinois from Saturday, June 17 through Thursday, July 27 at the Ohio River Visitor Center, 101 West Lane Street, Equality, IL with the Lecture Series being at 155 West Lane Street, Equality, IL.
The exhibit will also visit the following Illinois counties:
- Hillsboro, Montgomery County
- Chatsworth, Livingston County
- Rushville, Schuyler County
- Marshall, Clark County
- Atlanta, Logan County
The exhibits will feature organizations local to each community and the tour stops will showcase the town's stories, local events and history.
The exhibition premieres in Equality where it will be locally hosted by the Gallatin County Tourism Committee. The committee will showcase events for visitors to learn more about the local salt mines and their role in the town’s history.
"We couldn’t be prouder to premier this national traveling Smithsonian exhibition right here in Illinois,” says Illinois Humanities Executive Director Gabrielle Lyon. "Not only does the exhibit prominently feature our rural communities, but each tour stop highlights beautiful examples of the state’s spirit of invention and resourcefulness. Since each site features unique programming and local stories, it’s a great excuse to visit the show at more than one location."
On Sunday, June 18, the "Legends and Lore of the Gallatin Salines and the Crenshaw House" will tell the story of historical figures and landmarks that play a part in Equality's legacy as the last town in Illinois to use enslaved labor.