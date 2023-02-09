Smithland, KY man arrested for distributing obscene material to female minor in Iowa

Livingston County, KY (WSIL) -- Livingston County Deputies arrested 31-year-old Mykal Saberniak of Smithland,KY.
Deputies say his arrest is the result of a two-month investigation by Deputy Bobby Beeler and Deputy Jeremy Kolba in conjunction with the city of Ames, Iowa Police Department.
Initially, the department got information that Saberniak was sending photos and video messaging of a pornographic nature with a minor who is a female in Iowa.
Deputies obtained a warrant to search Saberniak's home and he was arrested.
He's charged with:
- Distribution of obscene matter first offense
- Use of a minor in a sexual performance
Saberniak is lodged in the McCracken County Jail.