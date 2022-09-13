Smithland Bridge Truss lift and placement public access area open Wednesday

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The public access viewing area at the north end of the New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge will be open again on Wednesday, Sept. 14. With the final lift and placement of the truss for the new bridge moved to Wednesday, the access area will be open.
Access is immediately across from the Livingston County Fairgrounds, with parking along the new paved approach to the new bridge. Look for KYTC personnel providing directions.
Please bring a lawn chair, water, and sunscreen to be prepared for the warm temperatures. The access area will be open from 8 am. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday's Revised Schedule
7:30 a.m. - Truss lift resumes
10 a.m.- 11 a.m. - Truss moved above main piers
11 a.m. - Noon - Truss lowered into place on main piers
1 p.m. - Start dismantling jacking towers to allow flotilla to move away from the bridge
Motorists should be aware that one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal will continue on the existing U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. Delays are likely during peak travel periods.