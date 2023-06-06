Small storm chances and a cool down Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another hazy and hot day. Afternoon temperatures have climbed back into the upper 80s. It'll stay warm but quiet through the rest of the evening.
Relief from the heat is finally around the corner. A cold front will move in from the north Wednesday. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the morning and afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but it's the best chance until the weekend.
It will be much more seasonable behind the front. High temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will dip back into the low to mid 80s. Enjoy the break from the heat.
Temperatures climb back into the upper 80s by Saturday, ahead of our next storm system. Our next chance for widespread storms will arrive by Sunday.