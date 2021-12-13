Small rain chances return Tuesday and ramp up by the end of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Small rain chances return tomorrow, before more widespread rain by late week.
Mostly clear skies and quiet condition will stick around overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the 30s.
Tuesday more clouds will move into the region with a small chance for a light shower by the afternoon. Most of us will remain dry. Afternoon highs will be well above normal, topping out close to 60.
Widespread rain returns by Thursday. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how long you'll need the umbrella, tonight on News 3.