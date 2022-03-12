Small biz hits big with Princess Day grand opening celebration

ANNA, IL (WSIL) -- Hundreds of kids in Union County dressed up as their favorite princess to help celebrate a local grand opening.
A new kids' boutique called C's Bitsy Bees officially opened for business inside Annabelle Market downtown Anna Saturday morning.
Owner Crystal Housman says what started as a small grand opening event, quickly turned into a "big princess invasion" coming together quick.
"I just love that our city embraced this, and everyone's been great," says Housman.
It total, nine Disney princesses were at locations in Anna and Jonesboro, with dozens of kids dressed for the occasion and visiting them all.
"Annabelle Market in general is just a fun place to come," explains Housman. "We have so many great things in here, now with the addition of the kid's boutique and all the kids in the store, it's just a fun atmosphere today--it might be 19 degrees outside, but there's so much joy in here today it makes up for it."
KiKi's Coffeehouse provided craft-packs and Davis Pastry put a princess on their locals' favorite Pink Cookies, which quickly sold out.
Organizers say they are already looking at ways to make it an annual event, going bigger and better next year.