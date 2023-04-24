Slightly warmer Tuesday but still below average

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was pretty but chilly start to the week. Blue skies and sunshine made for a nice afternoon but temperatures stayed well below average. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.
A few clouds will work their way in overnight, with light south winds. That will keep us warmer overnight, diminishing the chance for frost. Low temperatures will dip down near 40 degrees by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday more clouds are expected, but mixed with some sunshine. Temperatures will also be slightly warmer, but still below average. Highs will climb back into the mid 60s. Temperatures will stay on the cool side through the entire forecast period.
Our next chance for rain arrives by the middle of the week. A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday, with better chances Thursday. The higher chance for rain will be through the southern half of the region, as the storm system passes to our south.
Another chance for rain will then move in by the weekend, with more cool temperatures.