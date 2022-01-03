Slightly warmer Tuesday but another cold blast isn't far behind

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We have a slight warm up on the way, followed by another cold blast.
The sunshine may have returned, but temperatures stayed chilly. Highs have climbed into the low to mid 30s. Quiet weather will continue overnight with lows dipping into the 20s.
Tuesday will bring more sunshine and a slight warm up. Afternoon high are expected to climb back into the 40s. However, it will be breezy with winds out of the south gusting near 25 to 30 miles per hour.
Another blast of cold air and the chance for winter precipitation returns by the second half of the week.