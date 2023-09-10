Slightly warmer and slightly more humid today

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--Today, we are tracking temperatures that will be slightly warmer this afternoon. Conditions should be mostly sunny and dry throughout the day. Today will start similar to yesterday with temperatures in the in the upper 50s and low 60s. We are tracking temperatures that will be in the mid 70s by lunch before reaching a high of 80 this afternoon.
Dew points will also be increasing this afternoon into the low 60s. While it won't be too humid this afternoon, it will be a little more humid than it was yesterday.
For the start of the work week tomorrow, we are tracking a warmer day tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning, then turning mostly cloudy later in the afternoon.
Tomorrow, there is the possibility of an isolated shower late in the afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will be increasing through the day on Tuesday with a scattered chance of rain throughout the day.
After the rain exits the region, we will again see cooler than average temperatures starting Wednesday, and lasting through the rest of the week.