Slightly warmer and dry Wednesday, more rain around the corner

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a cloudy start to the day but we're starting to see some breaks in the clouds this afternoon. Temperatures have climbed back into the 40s for most of us, staying below average.
Clouds will continue to clear, bringing back mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s again by Wednesday morning. The lack of clouds, calm winds and cold temperatures will allow for some frost to form. If you have any plants that have already started blooming, you may want to cover them or bring them indoors.
It'll be a cold but sunny start to our Wednesday. Winds shift back out of the south by the afternoon, warming us up slightly. Afternoon highs will rise back into the mid 50s. However, clouds are expected to increase throughout the day.
Our next cold front will move in by Thursday. This will bring back widespread rain by the afternoon and overnight. No severe weather in expected but a few rumbles of thunder are possible.
Rain will linger into early Friday morning, before moving east of our area.
The front will reinforce the cold air, dropping temperatures back into the low 40s by the weekend.