Slightly cooler and less humid Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few isolated storms are moving through parts of the region this afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats with the stronger storms. However, not everyone will see rain. Most will remain dry.
Storms will begin to diminish after sunset, leading to a quiet night. Low temperatures will be slightly cooler Thursday morning, dipping back into the 60s.
Today's front will bring us a small reprieve from the heat Thursday and Friday, but not much. Afternoon high temperatures will still climb up near 90, just with a bit less humidity.
The heat will crank back up Saturday before a bigger cool down arrives Sunday.