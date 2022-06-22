 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Through This Afternoon...

Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees will continue across the
region through late this afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms
development will provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned should consider
rescheduling them to the cooler evening hours. If you must be
outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent
breaks in an air conditioned environment.

Slightly cooler and less humid Thursday

  • 0
WEBWX

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few isolated storms are moving through parts of the region this afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats with the stronger storms. However, not everyone will see rain. Most will remain dry.

Storms will begin to diminish after sunset, leading to a quiet night. Low temperatures will be slightly cooler Thursday morning, dipping back into the 60s.

Today's front will bring us a small reprieve from the heat Thursday and Friday, but not much. Afternoon high temperatures will still climb up near 90, just with a bit less humidity.

The heat will crank back up Saturday before a bigger cool down arrives Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you