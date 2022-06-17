Slightly cooler and less humid for the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After an active start to the day, it's much quieter this afternoon. That will continue through the evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will be substantially cooler, dipping into the 60s.
Thanks to a cold front, we have really nice weather in store for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will bring sunny skies, low humidity and seasonable temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.
Enjoy the weather this weekend because another hot streak returns next week. By Monday high's will climb back into the upper 90s.