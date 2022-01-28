 Skip to main content
Slight warm up this morning, but frigid temperatures expected tonight

Tonight

WSIL (Carterville) -- As you head out the door this morning, you still need to bundle up, but it will be about 10 degrees warmer than it was this time yesterday. A cold front has brought clouds into our area and they're expected to linger until tonight. Temperatures will remain steady until around 9 PM, then will drop into the teens with wind chills even lower. 

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be full of sunshine thanks to a high pressure moving in from the northwest but clouds will return on Sunday. Temperatures will stay around average and a warm up is coming just in time for the start of the next work week. 

