Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light wintry mix this afternoon and early evening with icy
roads possible...

A cold front is moving through the Quad State today, which will
result in a precipitation change from rain to snow. Hazardous
travel conditions are likely as wintry precipitation is falling,
continuing after dark with potential freezing of roads. Use
caution, as hazardous road conditions can be difficult to see,
especially after dark.

Near the I-64 corridor, the change to snow will be in the early
afternoon, with snow exiting the area in the early evening. Snow
accumulations will generally be less than half an inch. Roads
could become slippery as snow is falling and some icing of road
surfaces is possible after dark as temperatures continue to fall.

For Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois, the switch to snow
will occur during the afternoon, with the possibility of an hour
of sleet or freezing rain during the transition. Snow exits the
area late in the evening. Snow accumulations up to an inch are
possible. Plan on slippery road conditions, with freezing of
residual moisture causing icing of roads after dark as
temperatures continue to fall.

Slick roads and bitter cold temperatures into Thursday

  • 0
WebWX

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Winter weather will continue to push through the region throughout the remainder of the evening.

As temperatures continue to drop, those seeing rain will eventually see the transition to sleet and snow. This activity will clear northwest to southeast, clearing the region by midnight.

Slick roads are likely tonight and into Thursday morning. Any wet and untreated roads are expected to freeze. Bridges and overpasses will be a concern, along with areas of black ice. Slow down, when getting out and about.

Temperatures have already started to drop and will continue to plummet through the overnight hours. By morning, lows will dip into the low 10s, with wind chill values below zero.

The sunshine will return Thursday but it will be COLD. High temperatures will only climb into the mid 20s.

