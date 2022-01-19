Slick roads and bitter cold temperatures into Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Winter weather will continue to push through the region throughout the remainder of the evening.
As temperatures continue to drop, those seeing rain will eventually see the transition to sleet and snow. This activity will clear northwest to southeast, clearing the region by midnight.
Slick roads are likely tonight and into Thursday morning. Any wet and untreated roads are expected to freeze. Bridges and overpasses will be a concern, along with areas of black ice. Slow down, when getting out and about.
Temperatures have already started to drop and will continue to plummet through the overnight hours. By morning, lows will dip into the low 10s, with wind chill values below zero.
The sunshine will return Thursday but it will be COLD. High temperatures will only climb into the mid 20s.