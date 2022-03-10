SkyWest Airlines terminating service to Cape Girardeau, Paducah

(WSIL) -- SkyWest Airlines has notified two local airports they will be terminating daily roundtrip service.
SkyWest notified the Cape Girardeau regional Airport and the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah of the termination.
SkyWest will provide flights until the city's find a new airline to take its place. There should be no significant disruption to scheduled flight service, but the current service could end within in 90 days.
In a statement the City of Cape Girardeau said, "While we are very disappointed by the decision to discontinue service at CGI, we understand SkyWest’s position. As the entire world has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognize the extremely negative impacts endured by the airline industry over the last two years. This, in addition to an ongoing pilot shortage, has increased instability in the airline industry. Now, the volatility of fuel prices due to the conflict in the Ukraine has forced the airline to reassess their position and they have made the difficult decision to withdraw from 29 communities nationwide."
Barkley Regional Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said, “Although we understand this decision by SkyWest was due to pilot staffing issues and rising fuel prices, Barkley will continue its efforts to aggressively pursue other airline opportunities. Our catchment data confirms there’s enough demand to successfully support new air service at Barkley. In addition, we know our customers love us because we offer short lines, convenient parking, friendly staff, exceptional customer service, and when you land, you’re home. The Paducah region is a great market and soon we’ll have a beautiful terminal for our next airline partner(s) to operate out from.”
There will be no immediate changes to flight schedules. The cities will be working closely with SkyWest and the U.S. Dept. of Transportation in the coming months to help ensure a smooth transition.
In the spring/summer of this year, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is continuing with their plans to build a new terminal, new t-hangars and invest in the airport infrastructure.
Barkley Regional Airport is scheduled to finish construction of their new terminal in Spring 2023.