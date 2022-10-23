 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger will continue through Monday...

With no rain in the forecast until Monday night, moderate to
severe drought conditions will continue. Although minimum relative
humidity values will primarily remain above 30 percent, gusty
south winds will again result in elevated fire danger across the
region today. Wind speeds will be a little lower on Monday, but
with the extreme drought conditions, fire danger will remain a
concern.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Six people who tested positive for monkeypox have died - including two from Chicago

  • Updated
  • 0
Six people who tested positive for monkeypox have died, health departments confirm

An electron microscopic image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions. Six people who tested positive for monkeypox -- two in New York City, two in Chicago, one in Nevada and one in Maryland -- have died, local health departments have confirmed.

 Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Reuters

Six people who tested positive for monkeypox -- two in New York City, two in Chicago, one in Nevada and one in Maryland -- have died, local health departments have confirmed.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said it was "deeply saddened by the two reported deaths, and our hearts go out to the individuals' loved ones and community."

"Every effort will be made to prevent additional suffering from this virus through continued community engagement, information-sharing and vaccination," the NYC DOH said.

The two Chicagoans who died after testing positive for monkeypox had multiple other health conditions, including weakened immune systems, according to the Chicago Department of Health (CDPH).

"Though the number of new MPV cases has declined substantially since summer, this is a stark reminder that MPV is dangerous and can cause serious illness, and in very rare cases, even death," said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Monkeypox was a contributing factor in the death of a Maryland resident, who was immunocompromised and experiencing a severe case, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) said.

"If you are eligible, such as being immunocompromised or at-risk, the best way to protect yourself against serious illness from MPX is by getting vaccinated," said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan.

The first confirmed US death due to monkeypox was reported in Los Angeles County in September. A person with monkeypox in Houston died in August, but officials have not determined whether the virus caused the death.

In late September, Ohio reported its first death of a person with monkeypox but noted that "the individual also had other health conditions."

It can be difficult to determine if someone has died of monkeypox. Not only would the virus have to be detected in their body, but forensic pathologists would have to "connect the dots" as to how the infection caused the death, such as by affecting certain organs, according to Dr. Priya Banerjee, a board-certified forensic pathologist in Rhode Island and clinical assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Brown University.

"To die from any infection, it's usually systemic -- meaning the whole body is affected -- or a significant organ is affected, like the heart, lungs, liver or brain," she said. "It's not that they die with the infection; it's because of it. So that's the differentiation you have to make, and that's a pretty significant differentiation. I think limitations come in with not just identifying if or what organ is affected but to what extent -- and no one is going to call it a cause of death unless that's confirmed."

New monkeypox cases in the United States have been steadily dropping in recent weeks but concern remains about the possibility of severe illness or death, especially in immunocompromised people.

There were 27,884 probable or confirmed monkeypox cases reported in the US as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Isa Kaufman-Geballe contributed to this report.