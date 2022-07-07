 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could
bring localized relief this afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Six injured as controversial bull run returns to Spain's Pamplona

  • 0

Half a dozen people, including a 30-year-old man from the US city of Atlanta, were taken to hospital after the first running of the bulls in three years kicked off in Spain's Pamplona.

None of the six was gored by a bull during the run, the Navarra regional government press office told CNN on Thursday.

The American suffered a broken left arm, while the other five injured people, four men and a 16-year-old woman, all Spaniards, were sent to hospital with various trauma injuries, the press office said.

The first San Fermin festival since 2019 began on Wednesday, drawing huge crowds to the streets of the Spanish city.

Thousands gathered in front of Pamplona's city hall to mark the opening of the nine-day celebration, which is popular with tourists. The annual festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thursday was the first day of the running of the bulls, a tradition dating back centuries and made world famous by Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Sun Also Rises," also published under the title "Fiesta".

The controversial event has long drawn criticism from animal rights activists, and dozens were seen protesting in Pamplona on Tuesday while wearing dinosaur costumes.

At least 39 were injured at the festival -- with three gored -- in 2019

The bull running continues at 8 a.m. local time through July 14.

Top image credit: Ruben Albarran/Pressinphoto/Icon Sport/Getty Images

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you