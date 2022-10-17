Six from Sikeston DPS get Life Saving Valor Award

SIKETON, MO - Six members of Sikeston Department of Public Safety were honored on Saturday with a Life Saving Valor Award for actions earlier this year that saved a woman from her burning home.
In the early morning hours of January 27, Sikeston DPS Fire Division responded to a house fire.
“They were met with heavy flames from all area of the house," said Captain Derick Wheetley.
The woman who called in the fire was still inside and on the phone. She had barricaded herself in the bathroom and was stuck inside.
“Our primary concern at that time was life safety," Wheetley said.
Immediately, DPS jumped into action. The first responders on scene managed to get into the building and get the woman out of the home, safe and away from the smoke and flames.
“We train hard, we push them hard, we expect a lot from them," Wheetley said. "And they give that in return. It’s second nature, they don’t hesitate to go into a burning building and put themselves in danger.”
Saturday, LT. Zak Haskin, SGT. Dylan Jenkins, SGT. James Whitley, PSO. Jacob Pace, PSO. Josh West and PSO Austin Novak received a pin for their uniforms and an award to commend their actions that night in January.
“When they save a life like this, I think this is just really emphasizes what we do, why we do what we do, and it reminds them how important it is and that peoples lives are actually on the line and you know, you can make a difference," Director of Public Safety Jim McMillen said.
The Sikeston DPS feels very supported by the community. The awards were actually given out at a First Responders Banquet hosted by the local VFW to celebrate local agency.
The day-to-day can overshadow some of those positives. That's why awards like these are so important for them to recognize the men and women who don't normally take any credit for what they do for DPS.
“In this day and time, in the climate that there is, officers can really get focused on the wrong things sometimes," McMillen said. "I’ve done that myself, it’s really easy to do. You have to remember why you’re here, what you’re here for. It’s really the community that you’re here for.”
Both McMillen and Wheetley say that there's a good mentality running through DPS right now. He says there's lot of energy and there's lot of people willing to put in the time to make their town safer.
“There’s a lot of pride," Wheetley said. "We have a lot of new guys, it’s a different world we work in today for all first responders and they’re doing a good job and pulling together.”