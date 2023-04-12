Six families in Mayfield receive new homes more than a year after tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) -- Half a dozen families are in their new homes this week after a home dedication ceremony attended by The Hope Initiative and Gov. Andy Beshear.
One of those families is the Boyds, a family of seven that lost their home on December 10, 2021.
"We just lived maybe less than a mile from here," Ashley Boyd said. "When there's another storm [the kids get] very nervous, very worried."
But some of those worries were put to bed Wednesday morning after the Boyds were given the keys to their new house.
"God is good. He works miracles," Phillip Boyd said. "I just want to thank everyboyd for putting their work in and helping us move forward in our life."
The homes were built in about six to seven months by the group The Hope Initiative according to its treasurer Jessica Tucker.
But while there's still work to be done in some of the homes Tucker says there are more homes waiting to be built thanks to extra state funding approved by the governor.
"Hope Initiative has been granted access to $2.4 million of the state relief money to help rebuild homes," Tucker said. "That's approximately $100,000 per home for 24 more homes that we didn't have the funding for."
Gov. Beshear joined The Hope Initiative in giving keys to six families that lost their homes. Beshear is dealing with a personal loss stemming from a mass shooting at a Louisville bank this week.
"I'm committed to rebuilding every home and every life here just like we are in Eastern Kentucky just like we are going to do for those victims and their families in Louisville," Beshear said. "I made a promise that I'd be here even in hard times to make sure that we could rebuild."
The Boyds are already planning to bond with their neighbors once they settle into their new home.
"Oh [we'll] have a barbecue," Ashley Boyd said. "We can't wait to just bring the kids here."