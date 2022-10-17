 Skip to main content
SIU's Touch of Nature plans to welcome families for annual Haunted Hollow

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- The fall festival returns to SIU's Touch of Nature with the Haunted Hollow this weekend.

The event is Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for the event is free for all ages. Costumes and masks are encouraged.

The Haunted Hollow will feature a haunted hayride and haunted cabin (but not too scary), food, interpretive nature walks, a portable climbing wall, and family games for children of all ages.

Participants will also learn about and have the chance to hold snakes, lizards, and other creatures. Call Touch of Nature at (618) 453-1121 or email at tonec@siu.edu for questions. You can also learn more here.

