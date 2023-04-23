SIU's Cardboard Boat Regatta sees boost in team numbers

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered for a Carbondale tradition as the 48th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta takes off Saturday afternoon at Campus Lake.
People lined the shores to cheer on those teams and watch a few of them sink.
More than 30 teams took part Saturday, ten more than last year as more local schools and clubs take part, says regatta organizer Mary Kinsel, adding that it started as a class project at SIU with around 100 student-entries at the time.
"Everyone would agree that the heyday of the Regatta was during the mid-80s and that's when it was a requirement for one of the art design classes," says Kinsel, adding, "Yes, the idea is, hopefully they'll get launched and then go several yards or more than several yard before they sink."
Awards are presented to teams finishing on top and one for those heading to the bottom with the most dramatic sinking of the day called the "Titanic Award."