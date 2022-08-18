SIUC New Students Return to Campus

Carbondale (WSIL) - Thursday was new-student move in day at SIU Carbondale. It kicked off at 9 in the morning.
Nearly 800 new students moved into student housing. They make up about a third of on-campus students. But they don't make the move alone, parents also come along, and sometimes letting go isn't easy.
Our visit was to the Towers for "New Student Move In Day," and we've talked to students and parents alike who say they're feeling all kinds of emotions.
Generally speaking, for these first time college students, there was naturally, a little bit of anxiety.
Everette Lacaze explained, "Yeah, a little nervous, but that goes with it," as he squeezes his Mom's shoulder.
"It's a little different," said freshman Olivia Cox from Chattanooga, Tennessee. "It's pretty scary and nerve wracking. Right now, the nerves are kinda overpowering the excitement."
Despite the long lines, a few sweaty brows, and cumbersome loads, almost everyone, students and parents alike were in high spirits for move-in day and supportive of young ambitions.
"It's bittersweet moment," said mom, Messotta Jackson. "I'm going to miss her. So, we're here, I just want her to have the best semester, year."
"I feel like I've prepared her, you know, for this big move in her life," says Oliva's mom, Melody Cox. "And I totally have all the faith in the world in her that she's going to remain focused and determined, and she's going to have a great experience. It's a new chapter," she said with a smile.
Even the empty nesters...
"We'll be empty nesters by Friday," said Everett's mom, Karen, from New Baden. "So, mom may have tears today."
Returning student move in is Friday. Classes start next week.