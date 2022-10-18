SIU women's soccer coach placed on administrative leave

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University has placed women's soccer head coach Craig Roberts on administrative leave.
The university made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Assistant Coaches Alyssa Krause and Matt Ball will assume Roberts' duties.
Roberts was named head coach in March. He previously coached at Grambling State, Ball State and UT Martin.
The Salukis are 8-3-3 and have two matches remaining in the regular season. The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament begins on October 27.
No details on why he was placed on administrative leave have been released.
News 3 reached out to the athletics department who said they have no further information at this time.