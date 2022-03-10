SIU will receive $250,000 to combat teacher shortage

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- SIU will be receiving upwards of $250,000 from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE).
SIU will be using the funds to work with local school districts through a teacher residency program. The goal is to help combat recent teacher shortages.
The grant will be paid out over two years, with $200,000 being used for the programs' implementation, and $50,000 being used for its planning.
These programs will be primarily working with early childhood and special-education teachers.
"The residency program are programs that really emphasizes clinical experience and allow potential teachers to learn along side veterans teachers during the process...Since the focus is on their clinical experiences, they're basically along side a practicing teacher all day long," said Emily Fox, ISBE Director of Educator Effectiveness.
SIU will be working with schools in Cairo, Meridian, Murphysboro, and Carbondale.