SIU welcomes FFA students to annual Farm Day

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- There are an estimated two million farmers in the United States and the AG industry has seen its share of changes through the years.
"There's a lot of technology and research that has to go into preparing to feed this many people," said Liz Bland, SIU Coordinator of Student Transition and Success for Agriculture Science Majors.
SIU's annual Farm Day was Thursday where they had hundreds of high schoolers there to show them what the future holds.
The future of farming is in good hands. That's the takeaway from this year's SIU Farm Day where nearly 350 high school students from southern Illinois and southeast Missouri attended.
"Top-of-mind awareness is extremely important especially in agriculture so that people do understand where their food comes from," said Mike Crisel, AG sales for Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners.
SIU Farm Day allows high school FFA students to see firsthand different aspects of Farming.
"Agriculture covers such a broad range of different areas so this event allows them to see all those different areas and learn about careers they might not even know about that they might not know they even exist," said Bland.
Bland says most FFA students today don't come from a farming background. So what's drawing interest from students to get into the industry?
"The job demand is very high because there's careers in so many areas that covers such a broad range of topics," added Bland.
Because of that, she says most will follow a more specialized path when it comes to farming.
Farming continues to evolve, going from mostly a labor-intensive career to steering toward a more technology-based business.
"The Technology is what's driving agriculture today," said Crisel. "We're having to produce more food on fewer acres and the only way we'll be able to accomplish that is through technology."
And it's that technology that's giving more students opportunities.
"There's a lot of work that goes into it and a lot of planning so it's not as much the physical labor that it used to be," said Bland. "We have a lot more technology to help us with those things."