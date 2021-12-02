SIU welcomes back 43rd annual Holiday Craft Fair

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---A decades long holiday tradition is back at SIU, after going virtual for the pandemic.
The 43rd annual Holiday Craft Fair is back and in person.
Local venders from all over southern Illinois bring unique items like ceramics, drawings, jewelry, and homegoods.
The craft shop coordinator, Stephanie Dukat, said it's a nice way to support vendors and see familiar faces.
"We have a lot of repeat people coming in, so it's a nice festive day to see people in the community that you haven't really seen throughout the year, because we're busy with classes and things like that. Also students like to come out and it's just nice to see everyone out and about also buying handmade goods and supporting local businesses," said Dukat.
The fair started on December 2nd, and will continue through the 4th.
Friday's hours are 10 am to 5 pm, and Saturday's hours are 10 am to 4pm.