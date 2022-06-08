SIU updates internet access in East Campus Residence Halls

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---SIU has some upgrades planned for their east campus residence halls.
The University is installing 1,500 new Wi-Fi access points, and adding new wiring to almost 1,300 rooms.
Administrators said the new Wi-Fi is the latest and greatest.
SIU hopes the $1.75 million dollar project will help their students succeed once they're back on campus.
"It's extremely important, as we've learned in the past with the COVID pandemic, and classes going completely online at the drop of a hat. Solid internet access is a must have for our students and this will fill that gap in any event that may come down the road," said Troy Wiseman, the Information Technology Manager at SIU.
SIU hopes the project will be completed by the end of the month.