SIU University Museum wants submissions from local female artists

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s University Museum is accepting applications for an upcoming exhibition showcasing the creations of women artists in the Southern Illinois region.
“Women’s Voices 3: Make/Believe, a Juried Exhibition” will be on display Feb. 7 to May 13, 2023 in the museum’s North Hall Mitchell Gallery.
The exhibition is open to all artists identifying as a female, who are over 16 years old and who live within one hour of Carbondale, said WM Weston Stoerger, the museum’s curator of exhibits.
The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Oct. 14. All media are accepted for submission but must be original works created by the artist who is submitting them. Application forms are available on the museum’s website.
For more information, contact Stoerger at stoerger@siu.edu or 618-453-7411 or Fix at teresafix@frontier.com.