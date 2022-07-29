SIU undergraduate researchers present their projects

Carbondale (WSIL) -- Undergraduate students from different programs were given a platform to share their research during the annual McNair Summer Research Symposium. Students spent the past few months paired with SIU faculty members.
Rhetta Seymour, director of the McNair Scholar Program, spoke on the diverse amount of STEM programs that were being represented. "..biomedical engineering, plant biology, computer science, the list goes on and on."
Since receiving their first McNair grant in 2003, SIU has provided opportunities to 237 students with 119 going on to earn master's degrees and 17 doctoral degrees.
Undergraduate David Hernandez, SIU senior working towards his Zoology degree, said he's thankful for the opportunity to share his research on biodiversity in ants near the Mississippi River.
Hernandez said, "Both of these programs do such a good job of taking underrepresented groups in science and STEM, and sort of, giving them the opportunity to show what they've got. How they're capable of doing these incredible projects."
Seymour hopes the students will learn important skills like problem solving and critical thinking that will help them later in their educational and professional fields. She says it will also be good for the community.
Seymour went on to say, "It's sort of the, manifestation of what students go to school for. It's them applying the knowledge they learn in the classroom."