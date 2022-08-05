SIU to host star viewing party Saturday

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale and its partners will host a star viewing party from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 6, at the SIU Farms Astronomy Observation Area west of Carbondale.
The event is a collaboration among the university, the Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois and the Adler Planetarium of Chicago.
Volunteers also will be operating several telescopes and small-group activities.
The Southern Illinois Star Party marks roughly 20 months until the next total solar eclipse slated to hit the area April 8, 2024.
A free shuttle service will operate from campus parking lot 63, located just northeast of the Lesar Law Building, to the observation location.
There will be limited concessions at the event, and participants are welcome to bring their own food, drinks and coolers.