SIU to host job fair August 17

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- SIU will be hosting a job fair on August 17, where more than 125 jobs will be available.
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center Ballrooms. Free parking will be available on Lot 13; metered parking will also be open in the lot across from the Student Center.
All positions available at the fair are full-time university jobs that are eligible for SIU benefits. The benefits include retirement benefits, vacation and sick leave, health, dental, and vision insurance. Candidates that do get hired at the fair are also eligible for free tuition and half-price tuition for dependents.
Attendees will need to bring in any necessary licenses required to apply for jobs. Optional documents include any post-high school education transcripts, official DD214 military discharge documents, any references, and resumes.
