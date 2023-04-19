SIU to host campus-wide chalking event

CARBONDALE, IL – Southern Illinois University of Carbondale’s Public Relations Student Society of America is hosting a campus-wide chalking event.
This event is a continuation of the Kindness Project, which has been a campaign since Fall of 2022. This project is a way to bring visibility to PRSSA and to spread kindness and positivity on campus.
The chalking event will take place on Monday, April 24 from 12-3 pm at SIUC’s Faner Breezeway. This event will engage students by allowing them to use chalk to write or draw their own positive messages or pictures. The goal is to cover the sidewalks with kind messages and pictures to give people on campus a smile. This event is completely free, and anyone can participate! PRSSA asks for individuals to share their messages on their Instagram stories and tag PRSSA’s socials to further spread the kindness.
With so much negativity in the world, PRSSA aims to spread positivity and kindness through small acts of generosity and events. The Kindness Project’s mission is to increase visibility of PRSSA and pursue the idea of kindness being contagious. Simple actions, such as a smile, can change someone’s day and positively impact campus.” Kindness Project campaign manager and PRSSA Secretary, Kendra Gregory, says, “The Kindness Project has done so much work to spread positivity and kindness, and I am very excited that our last event will continue doing just that.”