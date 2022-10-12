SIU to hold Haunted Hollow October 23

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Haunted Hollow, a family friendly fall tradition, is returning to SIU Carbondale's Touch of Nature on October 23, 2022.
The daylong fest runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free. All ages are welcome, and costumes are encouraged.
The Haunted Hollow will feature a haunted hayride and a haunted cabin. There will also be interpretative nature walks and music by a variety of Southern Illinois artists. A variety of creepy crawlers will make a guest appearance, and participants can not only learn about these critters but get a chance to hold the snakes, lizards and other wildlife, too.
There will be games, face painting, and more for free. A small fee will be required for activities like the hayride, portable climbing wall and pumpkin painting.
The Haunted Hollow will go on rain or shine, so organizers encourage participants to dress accordingly for the weather.
For more information, call 618-453-1121 or email tonec@siu.edu.