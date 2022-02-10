SIU System adopts new strategic plan

(WSIL) -- The SIU Board of Trustees has endorsed a strategic plan for the university system through 2026. Work on the plan began in March 2020.
The plan focuses on six goals:
- Academic innovation and student success
- Provide interdisciplinary and experiential components that empower students to address regional, national and global challenges.
- Engage in system-wide collaboration to create new opportunities for students
- Anti-racism, Diversity, Equity and inclusion
- Become a national model of anti-racism and anti-oppressional that promotes diversity, inclusion and equitable access and opportunity for all individuals
- Community impact
- Collaboratively create sustainable solutions, utilizing the collective strengths of the system to improve the quality of life for all that we serve
- Research, creative activity and partnerships
- Build collaborative opportunities to expand research, scholarship and creative activities through internal and external partnerships
- Faculty and staff
- Foster and equitable environment where faculty and staff can be successful and satisfied
- Infrastructure
- Build and maintain a sustainable infrastructure through continuous improvement, transparency and accountability
Specific objectives, strategies and metrics were identified to help accomplish each goal.
The strategic plan also includes a mission statement for the system: “The Southern Illinois University System enriches students and diverse communities through inclusive excellence, experiential education and innovation. The system creates and shares knowledge that enables stakeholders to achieve their full potential, serves as an economic catalyst for the region and state and advances global change, opportunities and social justice.”
The plan also states the committee will monitor the progress of the strategic plan yearly. As a “living plan” any modifications will be made to the plan by the committee on an as needed basis.
“A strategic plan isn’t just a document that defines what an organization is. A strategic plan sets goals; provides a realistic direction in how to meet them; measures when they succeed or fall short; and charts a positive course both now and for the future," said SIU President Dan Mahony. "
“Besides being forward-thinking, an important characteristic of our plan, which I believe makes it that much more effective, is that it overlaps our system goals with those of not just our campuses but also with the Illinois Board of Higher Education which recently adopted their own strategic plan,” Mahony continued. “We have defined our mission. Set our goals. Determined how we will measure our outcome. Now the work begins as the SIU System steps in to its future. I’m proud to say that under this strategic plan, it does so united, committed to its values and enthusiastic to meet the challenges ahead.”
Click here to see a full breakdown of the strategic plan.
The SIU System includes Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the SIU School of Medicine in Springfield.