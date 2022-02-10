SIU Students to offer free tax prep beginning Feb. 26

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Free income tax preparation services will soon be available at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, courtesy of a group of specially trained students.
Beta Alpha Psi, a College of Business and Analytics honors accounting student organization, is again sponsoring the popular free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program in 2022 for low- and moderate-income community members.
“VITA is a great hands-on learning experience that benefits SIU students by putting their skills and knowledge to good use as they provide a service to our community,” said Jaiden Sanders, a senior accounting major from Vienna, Illinois. “I am excited to be a part of this awesome opportunity, and I hope individuals who qualify will take advantage of our free services.”
The program begins Feb. 26 and continues each Saturday through April 2 (no services during spring break, March 5 and 12). Students will offer the free tax preparation services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the computer lab on the lower level of Rehn Hall, 1025 Lincoln Drive.
Each of the tax preparers is an IRS-certified volunteer who has completed mandatory ethics and tax examination courses.
The free tax preparation services are available to any U.S. citizen, whether single or married, as long as their income does not exceed $58,000, and they take the standard federal deduction.
The students will prepare tax returns that involve:
- Wages/salaries.
- Interest income.
- Dividends received.
- State tax refunds.
- Unemployment benefits.
- IRA distributions.
- Pension income.
- Social Security benefits.
- Simple capital gains or losses.
- Self-employment income.
- Gambling winnings.
- Education credits.
- Earned income credit.
- Child tax credit.
- Limited itemized deductions.
Unfortunately, the VITA students will not be able to prepare tax returns for people who are not U.S. citizens or tax returns that involve:
- Schedule C with losses.
- Complicated capital gains and losses (Schedule D).
- Nondeductible IRA (Form 8606).
- Minor’s investment income (Form 8615).
- Determination of worker status for purposes of federal employment taxes and income tax withholding (Form SS-8).
- Premium tax credits (Parts 4 and 5 of Form 8962).
- Foreign returns.
Things to bring
In order to take advantage of the free tax preparation, people should bring all of the necessary documents. That includes legal identification, such as a driver’s license, passport or state ID, along with Social Security cards and birth dates (for spouse and dependents, if applicable as well).
In addition, bring all necessary tax documents including all official wage, earning, interest and dividend statements and copies of the previous year’s state and federal tax returns, if available. Those claiming child care credits will need to bring the day care provider’s tax identification number (either Social Security number or business employer identification number) and amount paid for child care.
Participants should also bring Letter 6419, which provides information about any Advance Child Tax Credit payments they may have received, if applicable. Williams also noted that people should check to ensure they received the third Economic Impact Payment (commonly referred to as a stimulus check) that was issued beginning in March 2021. Failure to provide all of this information could result in the VITA students being unable to complete and file the return on-site and/or the payment of any income tax refund being delayed or hindered, Williams said. In addition, bring a blank check or other proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit if you anticipate receiving a tax refund.
Fast service, filing included
The VITA services are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who arrive late in the morning or at exceptionally busy times may be asked to return later or the following week if necessary to allow sufficient time for the tax preparation and to ensure the public safety.
Free e-filing is included with the tax preparation.
Note that when married couples are filing a joint return, both must be present to sign the required forms.
For more information, email vita@business.siu.edu or call 618-453-1407.