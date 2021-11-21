SIU student fatally shot in Gurnee

(WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale suffers the loss of another student marking the fourth to pass away this semester.
According to the campus newspaper, The Daily Egyptian, Daniel Fernando Lobo was fatally shot in Gurnee, Illinois on Saturday, November 20th.
Chancellor Austin Lane confirmed the death on social media Sunday evening.
"We are heartbroken to learn another member of our Saluki family, Daniel Fernando Lobo, has left us too soon," he said. "Our thoughts go out to the student’s family and friends as they face Thanksgiving without him."
The 22 year old's obituary shares he was six months shy of completing a Master's Degree in Biology.
The university also suffered the loss of KeeShanna Jackson, a freshman who was fatally shot in August while attending an off-campus party. Currently, no arrests have made made in the murder case.
Aviation student Joseph Ermel died in a motorcycle crash on October 27th.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old Jacob Jurinek is one of the ten Astroworld victims. He died during the stampede at the Travis Scott concert in Houston, Texas on November 5th.
Family and friends laid Jurinek to rest on Saturday, November 20th on what would have been his 21st birthday.
