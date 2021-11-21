SIU student fatally shot in Gurnee during road-rage incident

UPDATE: 3:00 p.m.
New details are being learned about a shooting in northern Illinois that left a SIU student dead.
According to a release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, the driver of a vehicle, a 22-year-old from Waukegan, was driving in a reckless manner just prior to the shooting. Following the reckless driving, the driver turned and began to slow down, when a vehicle pulled behind him and the occupants began shooting. One of the rounds struck Lobo, who was a passenger.
The driver took Lobo to a hospital, where he later died.
The incident appears to be the result of a road-rage incident.
ORIGINAL STORY
(WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale suffers the loss of another student marking the fourth to pass away this semester.
According to the school newspaper, the Daily Egyptian, Fernando Lobo was fatally shot in Gurnee, Illinois on Saturday, November 20th.
Chancellor Austin Lane confirmed the death on social media Sunday evening.
"We are heartbroken to learn another member of our Saluki family, Daniel Fernando Lobo, has left us too soon," he said. "Our thoughts go out to the student’s family and friends as they face Thanksgiving without him."
The 22 year old's obituary shares he was six months shy of completing a Master's Degree in Biology.
The university also suffered the loss of KeeShanna Jackson, a freshman who was fatally shot in August while attending an off-campus party. Currently, no arrests have made made in the murder case.
Aviation student Joseph Ermel died in a motorcycle crash on October 27th.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old Jacob Jurinek is one of the ten Astroworld victims. He died during the stampede at the Travis Scott concert in Houston, Texas on November 5th.
Family and friends laid Jurinek to rest on Saturday, November 20th on what would have been his 21st birthday.
This is a developing story, stay with News 3 for updates.