SIU student confirmed as one of the Astroworld victims

(WSIL) -- Authorities are confirming one of the Astroworld victims as a student attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Altogether, eight people were killed and dozens injured Friday night after a crowd surge at the Travis Scott in Houston, Texas.
One of those victims has been identified as 20-year-old Jacob Jurinek. He was junior at the university, studying journalism.
Other victims include two high school students, a mechanical engineering technology student from Illinois, and a man trying to save his fiancée.
About 50,000 concert goers were at the sold out event when the incident began around 9 p.m. Witnesses say as the rapper took the stage, people in crowd started to rush the area and became compressed together.
More than 300 people were treated at the field hospital including a 10-year-old child.
A makeshift memorial has been set up in Houston and police are investigating the situation.